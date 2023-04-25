Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .244.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (18.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.