On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .244.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (18.2%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has an RBI in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings