The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .358. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 131st in slugging.

Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Benintendi has had a hit in 17 of 20 games this year (85.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.

Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 12 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings