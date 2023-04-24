Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (13-9) will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (7-15) at Rogers Centre on Monday, April 24. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog White Sox have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-2, 7.59 ERA)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Blue Jays have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 15.4%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been a moneyline underdog of -165 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Luis Robert 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

