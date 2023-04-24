Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is batting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and two walks.
- In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (seven of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (47.6%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
