Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Jake Burger (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has three doubles, five home runs and five walks while hitting .231.
- Burger has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 35.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 14), and 10.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).
- He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.