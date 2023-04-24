Elvis Andrus and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .208.
  • Andrus has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.
  • In 13.6% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.