Elvis Andrus and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .208.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).

He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.

In 13.6% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings