Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After batting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Jimenez is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Jimenez has had a base hit in 10 of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
