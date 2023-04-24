Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .244.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (47.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (19.0%).
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.