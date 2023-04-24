The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .244.
  • Vaughn has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (47.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (19.0%).
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put together a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
