On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 19 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .257 with 14 extra-base hits.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with multiple hits six times (31.6%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (36.8%), homering in 11.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.4% of his games this year, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (26.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 63.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (26.3%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

