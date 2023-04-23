After batting .348 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .324 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), Madrigal has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings