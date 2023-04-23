After batting .348 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .324 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), Madrigal has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
