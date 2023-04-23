Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After batting .348 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .324 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), Madrigal has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
