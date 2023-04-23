The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.268 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has six doubles, five home runs and two walks while batting .233.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has an RBI in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings