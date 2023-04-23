After hitting .233 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Hosmer has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In 47.1% of his games this season, Hosmer has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In three games this year (17.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
