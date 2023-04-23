The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (hitting .184 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .200.

Jimenez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .263 with two homers.

Jimenez has had a base hit in nine of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings