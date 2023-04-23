Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .289.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 11 games this season (55.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (65.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.52 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
