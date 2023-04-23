The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston is 29-2 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston has a 39-3 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 30-20 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Boston surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better at home this year, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game at home, 2.4 more than away (117.2). Defensively they give up 117.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than away (118.9).

In 2022-23 Atlanta is allowing 1.5 fewer points per game at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).

This year the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.7).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marcus Smart Questionable Back

Hawks Injuries