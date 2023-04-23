Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (20.0%).
- In six of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.79).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
