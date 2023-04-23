The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
  • Vaughn has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (20.0%).
  • In six of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.79).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Eflin (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
