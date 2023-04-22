Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+165). The matchup's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 7 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 20 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-7 4-8 3-5 5-11 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.