Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Luis Robert (.122 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6) against the Rays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 107th in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).
- In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
- McClanahan (4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
