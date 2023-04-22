On Saturday, Luis Robert (.122 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 107th in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Robert has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).
  • In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • McClanahan (4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
