After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is batting .167 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
