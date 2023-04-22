Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .273 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), Burger has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 41.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 12), and 12.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has an RBI in five of 12 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (4-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
