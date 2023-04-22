On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (batting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .217.

Andrus will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 in his last games.

In 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.

Andrus has driven home a run in three games this season (15.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

