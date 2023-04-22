Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (batting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .217.
- Andrus will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 in his last games.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.
- Andrus has driven home a run in three games this season (15.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.