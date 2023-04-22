On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .196 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Jimenez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.

In eight of 12 games this season, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Jimenez has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

