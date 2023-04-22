Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Ayton, in his last game, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a 129-124 win over the Clippers.

With prop bets available for Ayton, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18 14.6 Rebounds 10.5 10 8.7 Assists -- 1.7 0.4 PRA 26.5 29.7 23.7 PR -- 28 23.3



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

Ayton's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Clippers allow 25 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 35 12 11 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 32 14 13 0 0 0 0 4/16/2023 33 18 8 0 0 1 0 2/16/2023 32 18 6 0 0 1 0 10/23/2022 29 13 8 1 0 1 0

