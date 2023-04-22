Cubs vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will hit the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
The Cubs have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-140).
Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-140
|+115
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won five of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 19 games with a total.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-5
|6-2
|6-4
|6-3
|7-6
|5-1
