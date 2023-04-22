Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (12-7) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on April 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Dustin May (1-1) to the mound, while Hayden Wesneski (1-0) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 5-1 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging six runs per game (114 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.01 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Cubs Schedule