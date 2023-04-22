The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 22, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series is tied 1-1.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players