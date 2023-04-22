Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 19 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
