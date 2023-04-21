Calvin Faucher will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) on Friday, April 21 against the Chicago White Sox (7-12), who will answer with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+145). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Faucher - TB (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-2, 6.32 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 16 out of the 18 games, or 88.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter and won them all.

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the White Sox this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

