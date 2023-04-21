On Friday, Trey Mancini (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .217.

Mancini has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings