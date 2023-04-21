Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Trey Mancini (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .217.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.