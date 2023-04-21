Cubs vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Julio Urias is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
The Dodgers have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+138).
Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-165
|+138
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +138 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 42% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 18 opportunities.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-5
|6-2
|5-4
|6-3
|7-6
|4-1
