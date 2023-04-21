Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (11-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on April 21.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (3-1) for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Drew Smyly (1-1) for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Cubs' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Cubs have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 6 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (101 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.18 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule