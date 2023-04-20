Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors take the court versus the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Curry, in his most recent action, had 28 points and six assists in a 114-106 loss to the Kings.

With prop bets in place for Curry, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.4 28.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.3 Assists 7.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 43.5 41.8 39.4 PR -- 35.5 33.8 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.6



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Stephen Curry has made 10.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.1 points per contest, the Kings are the 25th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Kings are ninth in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

The Kings concede 26.7 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Kings allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 41 28 3 6 3 1 0 4/15/2023 37 30 6 2 6 0 0 4/7/2023 33 25 7 6 3 1 2 11/13/2022 37 27 6 4 3 0 1 11/7/2022 38 47 8 8 7 0 0 10/23/2022 31 33 5 2 7 0 1

