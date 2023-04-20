Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 17 hits, batting .279 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Wisdom will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with four homers over the course of his last games.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with at least two hits in 31.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 37.5% of his games in 2023, and 11.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in eight games this year (50.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 16 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (75.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
