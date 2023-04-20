Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and three RBI), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in OBP (.432) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Swanson has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.