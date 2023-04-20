The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and three RBI), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in OBP (.432) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.

Swanson has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 16 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings