In the series opener on Thursday, April 20, Jameson Taillon will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (11-6) as they square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10), who will counter with Michael Grove. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 11 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won seven of those games.

The Cubs have gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Dodgers have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Dodgers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

