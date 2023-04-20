Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in nine games this year (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 17 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
