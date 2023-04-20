Cody Bellinger -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has driven in a run in nine games this year (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 17 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings