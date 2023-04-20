Cody Bellinger -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Bellinger has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger has driven in a run in nine games this year (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 17 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.