On Wednesday, April 19 at 2:10 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (7-11) visit the Chicago White Sox (7-11) at Guaranteed Rate Field in the rubber match of the series. Taijuan Walker will get the ball for the Phillies, while Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the White Sox.

The favored Phillies have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (1-1, 4.20 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-0, 2.20 ERA)

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 10 times and won five of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Phillies have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Phillies went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 2-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

