On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 2-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

In 73 of 111 games last year (65.8%) Suzuki got at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in 11.7% of his games in 2022 (13 of 111), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his 111 games a year ago, Suzuki picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

In 37.8% of his 111 games last season, he touched home plate (42 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.9%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 55 .282 AVG .244 .357 OBP .326 .479 SLG .392 19 XBH 19 8 HR 6 23 RBI 23 54/20 K/BB 56/25 5 SB 4 Home Away 53 GP 58 38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%) 21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%) 8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)