On Wednesday, Nick Madrigal (coming off going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has two doubles and a walk while hitting .320.
  • Madrigal is batting .364 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In seven of 11 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Madrigal has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Miller will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.