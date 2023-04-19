Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa has a double and a home run while hitting .174.
  • Sosa has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.