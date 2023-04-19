On Wednesday, Eric Hosmer (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is hitting .227 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Hosmer has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In six games this year (42.9%), Hosmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Miller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 24-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
