Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .184 with two doubles and four walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.