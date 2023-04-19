After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .344 with eight walks and 12 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 107th in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this season, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), he has scored, and in four of those games (26.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings