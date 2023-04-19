After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .344 with eight walks and 12 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 107th in slugging.
  • Swanson has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this season, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), he has scored, and in four of those games (26.7%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Miller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
