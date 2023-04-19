The Chicago Cubs (10-6) will look to Patrick Wisdom when they visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (3-15) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, April 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:37 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +130. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won six out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Athletics have come away with three wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 1-9.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250) Tucker Barnhart 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+320) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

