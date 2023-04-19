The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will take on Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 3:37 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+150). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-2).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

In the 16 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-0).

The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 5-2 4-4 6-2 6-5 4-1

