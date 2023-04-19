Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (10-6) and Oakland Athletics (3-15) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 10-8 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:37 PM ET on April 19.

The Chicago Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (2-0, 1.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to James Kaprielian (0-2, 11.30 ERA).

Cubs vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Cubs vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 10, Athletics 8.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored eight times and won six of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -160 or more once this season and won that game.

The Cubs have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 87.

The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.14).

Cubs Schedule