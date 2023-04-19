Cubs vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (10-6) and Oakland Athletics (3-15) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 10-8 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:37 PM ET on April 19.
The Chicago Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (2-0, 1.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to James Kaprielian (0-2, 11.30 ERA).
Cubs vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Cubs vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 10, Athletics 8.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored eight times and won six of those games.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -160 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Cubs have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 87.
- The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.14).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-2
|Justin Steele vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Grove
|April 16
|@ Dodgers
|W 3-2
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Urías
|April 17
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Hayden Wesneski vs Kyle Muller
|April 18
|@ Athletics
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Justin Steele vs James Kaprielian
|April 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Grove
|April 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Urías
|April 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Dustin May
|April 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 25
|Padres
|-
|Justin Steele vs Blake Snell
