The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .317 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has four doubles and four walks while hitting .290.

Benintendi is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (33.3%).

In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Benintendi has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

