On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .298 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 10 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

