When the Chicago White Sox (6-10) and Philadelphia Phillies (6-10) face off in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, April 18, Lance Lynn will get the nod for the White Sox, while the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-130). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (0-1, 7.31 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (0-1, 4.02 ERA)

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored seven times and won three of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Phillies have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

