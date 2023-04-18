How to Watch the White Sox vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox will take on Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.
White Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 18th in MLB play with 17 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 10th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 18th in runs scored with 74 (4.6 per game).
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Chicago's 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the second-worst WHIP in the majors (1.657).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Pablo Lopez
|4/12/2023
|Twins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Sonny Gray
|4/14/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Tyler Wells
|4/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Gibson
|4/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Zack Wheeler
|4/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Falter
|4/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Taijuan Walker
|4/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Josh Fleming
|4/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|-
